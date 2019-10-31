Had one glass: Lydia velegeva justified for the scandal on the plane
Famous Russian actress Lidia velegeva, who played Nastasya Filippovna in the movie “the Idiot”, pay an administrative fine for a brawl, which she arranged in a plane, and may incur more severe punishment.
In “Aeroflot” have informed that intend to achieve the most severe punishment given airline inflicted harm. In addition, deboshirki will be included in the black list of passengers. Currently law enforcement authorities are checking incident on Board.
The actress does not consider himself guilty, says that it is specially provoked. Aviakompania specifically keep track of celebrities on Board to justify delays. Here, they say, and she’d fall for it. The actress allegedly asked was what is the reason for a flight delay and didn’t get on the back of the chair.
“They are wrong. I’m just shocked. I’m in the wild… They are just doing PR. I am not a drinker. I’m in shock,” — said velegeva edition KP.ru and even promised to write a letter to Putin that he understood the situation.
The actress says that was very upset with the play and missed a glass of sparkling on Board. In General, do not consume alcohol.
“The police saw that I was absolutely not drunk. And the tests? Yeah, found. But I aboard had drunk one glass of sparkling wine,” reports the Telegram-channel Mash.
Velegeva later still went to Israel where she was scheduled to play.
The behavior of the actress not left without attention of her husband, actor Alexei Guskov, remembered for her role in the film “the Border. Taiga novel”. He also says that the wife doesn’t drink.
“She’s definitely not drank and took sleeping pills to sleep.” However, “the crew decided that she’s drunk, and she began to withdraw from the flight,” says Guskov.
Recall that the network got the video as the actress Lydia velegeva inappropriately behaved on Board. She was rude to the stewards and passengers. The crew called on the help of the police. On Velieve had to handcuff and remove from the Board. Later confirmed the information that in the blood actress found alcohol.
He also drunk brawling on Board and escaped a fine.
Recall, Lydia velegeva grew up in Kiev, in a residential area Borschagivka. After leaving the family of her father mother and sister had difficult. To feed children, the mother was forced to plow at the factory, and daughters were sent to boarding school. About his childhood Lydia velegeva said in an interview with “FACTS.”
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter