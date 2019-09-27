Hailey Baldwin celebrated a bachelorette party with Kendall Jenner and other friends
After a few days, 22-year-old Hailey Baldwin and a 25-year-old Justin Bieber will arrange a second wedding ceremony where you’ll gather all my family and friends. Before this event, the model threw a bachelorette party where the women gathered their girlfriends. Among the guests were Kendall Jenner, fashion stylist Maeve Reilly and others.
To celebrate the upcoming wedding of Hayley, along with Kendall and other friends went to a nightclub in Los Angeles. The party Baldwin came in a white cocktail dress and magnificent veil. Insiders claim that the company had fun and danced at the club until the morning and his beloved Bieber seemed incredibly happy.
Hayley looked amazing in a white dress with a veil. The company was in a very good mood. Haley was very excited to share this celebration with her friends, and her face went smile
— told the witness.
By the way, Kendall Jenner became one of the organizers of the bachelorette party. The day before she was spotted in a sex shop, where with a smile on my face was buying props for an upcoming party.
Recall that Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber officially became husband and wife a year ago. A great celebration on this occasion, the couple decided to delay because of the protracted depression of the singer. Second wedding of Hayley and Justin will be held on September 30 in South Carolina near the coast of the river of may.
The organizer of the party will make mindy Weiss, who has previously worked on various events with many stars, including sisters Kardashian-Jenner, Heidi Klum and Katy Perry. Other details of the second wedding of model and singer are still kept secret, we only know that it will pass on all the traditions.