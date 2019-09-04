Hailey Baldwin posed in a bright bikini next to the new pet (VIDEO)
22-year-old Hailey Baldwin held a national American holiday labor Day in the company of their Pets.
The model managed to make friends with dog Oscar and cat Sushi.
In Beverly hills, where they live, Hayley and Justin had a nice Sunny day, and Baldwin decided to hold him in his mansion lying by the pool.
The noisy company of friends, she chose to be alone with my Pets: Yorkshire Terrier Oscar and kitty sushi. Second — now one of the top models in pictures of Hayley.
So, the new photo of the hostess in a red bikini posing with a kitten, which imposingly sprawled on the white pillow. Be a Sushi a little more, Haley would have had to give way!
The model also shared a video in which she and the kitten lies still and Oscar. Animals don’t even pay attention to each other and are not satisfied with the classic fights of cats and dogs.
Sushi appeared in the family Biebers recently, but Oscar lives with the couple for almost a year.