Hailey Baldwin repeated the style of Princess Diana in a glossy photo shoot
22-year-old wife of Justin Bieber Hailey Baldwin with photographer Gregory Harris and stylist Virginie Benarroch demonstrated on the pages of French Vogue the ability to change. The model became the heroine of the photo shoot, the inspiration for which was the style of Princess Diana.
Hayley shared with followers on Instagram a few shots of the fresh shooting and talking about it. Baldwin admitted that he always admired the personality of the Princess of Wales and her ability to look great.
Thank you, that left such a huge legacy in the world of fashion— Haley addressed these words of the late British Princess.
The creators photoset remembered several vivid outputs, lady Di, some of which are closer to sporty everyday style. For example, the stylists tried to recreate the outfit of the Princess, in which she was watching a Polo match involving her husband.