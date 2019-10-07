Hailey Baldwin starred in a new music video of Justin Bieber
Hailey Baldwin has become the heroine of a new video of Justin Bieber for the song 10,000 Hours. The corresponding roller is published on the vastness of YouTube, and his announcement, the singer shared on Instagram.
New track Justin Bieber released in tandem with the acting style of the country Duo Dan + Shay. The clip was done in the USA, and the premiere of the video took place just four days later, after South Carolina hosted the wedding ceremony performer and Hailey Baldwin. Video talks about the relationship of artists with their consorts, Bieber and his spouse tenderly embrace and kiss on camera, do not hesitate to show their feelings.
After just a few days from the date of posting on the Network to view the video for the song 10,000 Hours had over 10 million users. Many users noted that Hailey Baldwin and singer seem very happy together.