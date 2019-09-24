Hair on the chin indicate problems with women’s health
Experts have told that the hair on the chin indicate serious problems with women’s health. Unfortunately, not all promptly notice a problem.
The appearance of the chin hair indicates hormonal imbalance and other diseases. The problem could be hereditary, be a consequence of the menopause, disorders of the functioning of the ovaries, Cushing’s syndrome, congenital adrenal hyperplasia.
To get rid of unwanted facial hair, experts recommend plucking, waxing and laser hair removal. All methods give only temporary results, therefore, it is necessary first to remove the cause of the hair.