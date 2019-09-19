Hair-raising: a veteran of anti-terrorist operation struck lullaby-the conspiracy of the enemy (video)
Combatant and a veteran of the ATO Anastasia Shevchenko, who performs under the pseudonym STACK, presented a clip on a song “Lullaby for the gate,” which the network called “black magic”
The video on the official YouTube channel of the singer has already received hundreds of reviews.
“My name is STACK, and I have something to say about the war”, — wrote the singer in Facebook.
“Somewhere deep down I feel sorry for the enemies. When you see how people come to die in a foreign country — you know, how bad to live in his. It is easier for them to sleep for ever in a foreign land than to survive on their land. So today I sing a lullaby to the enemy” — explained the singer.
“Hair on end”, “As the spell. May God help us”, “Very hard. Makes me shiver. Be the horror to do. Or on the frontline to enable, what time they have there curfew begins”, write the commentators.
We will remind, earlier the song was presented by a warrior of the ATO and the actor who played in the movie “Cyborg,” the novel Chemical. He sang along with her sisters Telnyuk.
