Hairstyle British the criminal is amusing Network

| August 14, 2019 | News | No Comments
Photo 21-year-old Jermaine Taylor, which appeared in the official Facebook group of the city police Gwent (Wales, UK), became viral and gathered thousands of comments. Network users under this picture began to laugh at the hairstyle of a young offender.

In September 2017, a man was sentenced to three years in prison for drug trafficking. In December of the following year the offender was released on parole, however, again violated the law and fled.

Law enforcement authorities have requested from the network user with any information about Taylor, but nick paid attention to his hair.

“I think his hair also started to run, My pedigree and the comparison is not with his “tree” on the head” joke netizens.

