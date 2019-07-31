Hairstylist named six common mistakes in combing hair
Many people admit in hair care similar errors. The same applies to brushing hair.
About those common mistakes that can be observed in connection with the combing of hair, said hairstylist Alexandra Edelberg.
The number of combs. According to Barber, to use a hairbrush on all occasions is a mistake. You should have at least three, thin and flat comb for parting and Stripping, massage brush for combing and drying, a comb, a round brush (round) — for styling.
Nature or plastic? Many are convinced that combing the hair with combs made from natural materials useful. However, says Alexander Edelberg, just less damage hair more smooth in its structure, plastic combs.
Combing wet hair. Hair stylist says: do not comb wet hair – it’s a mistake, although it’s more common view of the inadmissibility of combing wet strands. According to the specialist, there are special combs-detangler that help to deal carefully with the hair.
Flowing hair. If you have long hair you just leave it loose at night, you are making a mistake. Instead, the hairdresser recommends long hair at night, gently comb it and braid it in a loose braid, it allows to better preserve them from possible damage caused by friction of linen and the pillow. Comb long hair should be from the tips.
Careful brushing. Diligent and repeated combing of hair will not help them to grow faster. According to Alexandra Edelberg, is nothing more than a myth “from the youth of our grandmothers”. However, not comb the hair not to fall out the hairs, is the other extreme.
“Light head massage is useful, and when brushing fall only those hairs that were supposed to fall”, — stated the expert.
Unwashed comb. Barber noted that frequent changing of combs is not necessary, however, this attribute requires regular brushing and washing, which many ignore. After each use, the comb should be cleaned of hair and wash with soap and water at least once a week, said the expert.