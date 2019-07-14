Half a dozen Russians were not allowed in South Korea (PHOTOS)

16 the Russians, who have not passed border control, remain in South Korea’s Seoul Incheon international airport, reports TASS. They will be sent home no later than Tuesday, July 16, announced on Sunday attaché, Vice-Consul of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Korea Dmitry Shipilov.

According to him, we are talking about passengers who came to South Korea flight of S7 airlines on July 13. explained Tibilov.

“Currently, in the area of detention of inadmissible passengers Incheon international airport remains of 16 people. With them work is conducted by employees of the airline and immigration services. According to the information that we were told by the airline, it is expected that they leave the country no later than Tuesday”, – he told on air of TV channel “Russia-24”.

Earlier Rosturizm reminded of the need to comply with the conditions of the visa-free travel to South Korea. An intergovernmental agreement does not provide for visa-free entry to South Korea for those who want to get a job, go to University or to live permanently in the country.

Therefore, tourists may be asked to show a return ticket, hotel reservation and proof of sufficient funds to stay within the specified time. In the absence of necessary documents the authorities can refuse entry