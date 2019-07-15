Half a million spectators and 250 performers from different countries of the world: how was Atlas Weekend (photos, video)
On July 14 in Kiev later in the night ended Eastern Europe’s biggest music festival Atlas Weekend, which is already being called a record for Ukraine. His first free day, the headliner was the legendary singer Sofia Rotaru, visited whiter than 150 thousand people. In just six days of the festival at VDNKH (exhibition center “EXPOPLAZA”) has been approximately half a million music lovers came from different parts of the country.
Starting from the second day, entrance to all concerts have already been paid. For one day, you had to pay from 1450 hryvnia. But neither this nor the rains with heavy showers did not prevent music lovers to party with the hits of the star performers.
The headliner of the second day, Atlas Weekend was a famous American hip hop group The Black Eyed Peas, who spoke on the main stage. Perhaps, the idols of the 2000s, and gathered most of the audience who left rave reviews online. Audiophiles were waiting for a meeting with musicians since 2006, and it was very hot.
“We are very happy now to be here with you in Kiev. The guys in this town, the country are the happiest in the world, because you have here a very beautiful girl,” — said the member of the group Black Eyed Peas.
Special guest was the winner of “Eurovision-2018” Netta Barzilai. Israeli singer took the stage in a new, pretty revealing mini-dress similar to a bathing suit and staged dances. The artist performed several of his hits, plus new songs, including Bassa Sababa, the video for which was shot in Kiev.
After the speech, the Ukrainian fans were eager to be photographed with the star. Netta did not refuse this pleasure. She took selfies with fans through the fence, and then in front of the stage was lit, the music’s craziest and coolest Little Big.
Following on his official page in Instagram Netta shared his impressions of the trip. “Ukraine, you hugged me so tight that I wanted to stay here forever! Thank you for an amazing experience, Atlas. Can’t wait to go back! I love you Atlas Weekend” — written by Netta Barzilai, adding spectacular video performance.
It should be noted that in the Ukrainian capital Netta stayed a few days. She managed to walk around the city with Katya Osadchaya and chat with Ukrainian stars. In the Network appeared its joint photo with Jamala, Alexandra Zaritskaya from the group of Kazka, YUKO and Melovin.
On the third day of the music festival was the most anticipated performance of the American group The Chainsmokers. The musicians staged a spectacular light show. Charismatic guys from the first tracks conquered the Ukrainian audience with their music, bright shows and dedication, much to the delight of the audience.
“That was good!”, “I almost died, just about**Enno”, “It wasn’t real”, “Best day of my life. The Chainsmokers is just beyond words, so much love and fire, I’ve never seen”, — write fans in the comments under the photos and videos from the concert.
On the stage of the fourth day of the music festival were unique Télépopmusik, “lapis-98” UNCLE, PAN FEOFAN, “Skryabin” & Yurcash, LAUD, Sergey Babkin and others. The evening ended with the legendary Russian band “Splin”will be performing hits “Orbits without sugar”, “no Exit”, “My heart stopped”, “Romance” and others. The permanent frontman of the band is Alexander Vasiliev. The audience warmly greeted the musicians and sang along every line of favorite songs.
The headliner of the fifth day 2019 Atlas Weekend was rapper A$AP Ferg, replacing A$AP Rocky, who was arrested in Stockholm on the night of 3 July. Musician accused of assault and causing bodily harm.
“The headliner has changed, but the mood of the evening remains as vivid. Brother brother: powerful A$AP Ferg on the Main Stage 13 July,” — said the organizers of the new party fest.
The contractor represents hip-hop group ASAP Mob. In 2013 he released his debut album, immediately becoming popular. The second album hit 9 on the Billboard 200.
Despite the global musical merit, the Ukrainian public in the replacement of the artist first, remained dissatisfied. Performance of A$AP Ferg was delayed by almost an hour. As it turned out, through no fault of the musician, his flight was delayed. But as soon as the rapper took the stage, brought the crowd from the first song. The audience danced and sang along, if only he was waiting for. And when the artist came down into the crowd, all just squealed with delight. One of the spectators even managed to give the musician his handkerchief, which he tied on his head and so continued performance. His cap he threw at the mercy of the audience.
On the sixth day of the festival after a strong downpour the first on the main stage were Valery harchishin with the band “Druha Rika”.
Behind them, The Hardkiss, and the main headliner was the legendary Liam Gallagher is a legend of British rock, one of the brothers Gallagher, who founded the group Oasis. It was his first performance in Ukraine.
“The incredible Liam Gallagher only need a song to break your heart and heal it again. Congratulations to all the inhabitants of the planet Wonderwall today is your dream come true on the Main Stage of the festival Atlas Weekend!” — announced performance of the British festival organizers.
It is worth noting that this year all the performances for the first time translated into sign language. American musical interpreters only showed the words to the song, but also recreated the sound of the melody. It all was broadcast on giant screens.
We will remind, the fifth anniversary festival Weekend Atlas started on 9 July in Kyiv on the territory of the center “EXPOPLAZA.” Traditionally, the first day was made by Ukrainian artists. For the first time in ten years his concert at the festival gave the legend of the Soviet scene, Sofia Rotaru. It has collected record number of spectators — more than 150 thousand.
The concert of Oleg Vinnik last year came about 100 thousand music lovers.
About the same the year before, had gathered enchanting Verka Serduchka.
