Half-bald bride with the eye of the Cyclops and the groom with the ear instead of a face: wedding photo shoot is not…

Half-bald bride with the eye of the Cyclops and the groom with the ear instead of a face: wedding photo shoot
October 8, 2019 | News | No Comments|
On the online platform Reddit live discussion caused a strange photo of the bride and groom. Trying to make a romantic silhouette the kiss of newlyweds, the photographer failed to use the special effects and created undesirable optical illusion.
Netizens noticed that the pictures on the background of the face of the bride is another picture — less, where the girl seems half bald, with one cyclopean eye, located in the middle of the forehead and looking down. And “mini-groom” instead of a face emblazoned huge ear.
“That’s what happens when someone uses the Instagram filters and considers himself a great photographer,” “I can’t help but laugh,” wrote in the comments.
