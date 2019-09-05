Half-naked blogers decided to “pray for the Bahamas”, but ran into criticism in a Network
Instagram-blogers conceived a good cause: to Express in a swimsuit on the background of the sea sympathy for the victims of the terrible hurricane “Dorian”, from the blow which killed at least 20 residents of the Bahamas. Writes about this “Tape.ru” with reference to the Daily Mail.
In their posts, the girls expressed condolences and used the hashtag Pray for Bahamas (“Praying for the Bahamas”). On pictures blogers pointed out that photos taken in the Bahamas. However, signatures to pictures in bathing suits many users considered unethical.
“This is a very strange choice of photo in order to show their concern about the situation in the Bahamas. Frankly, more like trying to use the theme for their own advancement” — wrote one user in the comments.
Others also noted that he did not understand how such a snapshot can be encouraged to think about the inhabitants of the Islands affected by natural disaster.
The newspaper reminds that hurricane “he” caused the death of at least 20 people in the Bahamas. There remains the threat of disaster in the continental United States and even Canada. The government of the U.S. States of South Carolina, Georgia and Florida have already announced the evacuation of local residents.
