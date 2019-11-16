Half-naked Nastya Ivleva shocked the network new photos
November 16, 2019 | Avto | No Comments|
Famous TV presenter Anastasia Ivlieva, who recently married the controversial Russian rapper LJ, pleased its fans another candid photo that she posted to Instagram.
Social network users are impressed with the beauty Ivlievu.
“Gorgeous!” — wrote one of them in the comments to the photo.
“It’s a masterpiece!” — added a second.
“In this photo, your face very like the face of Monica Bellucci”, — said the third.
I wrote “FACTS” previously Ivleva told the details of his recent wedding. TV presenter admitted that the holiday passed in a narrow circle, without magnificent celebrations and festivals. To congratulate young came their parents and closest friends.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter