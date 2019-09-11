Half-naked on the background of cows: top model Alina Baikova had an unusual Topless session near Kherson
World-famous model of Ukrainian origin Alina Baikova has pleased fans candid photos.
In the fields near Kherson star starred in an advertising photo shoot for the new collection of domestic brand Elena Guranda.
The photos depict the estuaries and Ukrainian village.
“Ukraine in all its glory”, — signed photo of the model in Instagram.
In turn, the Instagram brand stated that the shooting took place in the village Stanislav in the Kherson region.
On one of the photos the girl appears in the background of cows, on the other — hugs the “old grandfather”.
The pictures caused a furore in the network. In the comments users wrote, that the photos were taken very much in Ukrainian and observed incredible figure sexy Alina.
According to the plan Elena Guranda, the new collection reflects the fall palette: gold, brown, copper, black and dark denim.
Earlier, Alina Baikova was attributed an affair with a famous Hollywood actor Leonardo Di Caprio. Not once they got together in the lenses of photographers. Knowing that on account of DiCaprio listed a lot of novels, fans began to suspect that he is Dating Alina. However, these rumors were denied. Alina confirmed that they really are friends, but nothing more.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Alina Baikova shared with fans on the page in Instagram pics, which is made on the southern coast of France known as Cote d’azur. It Baykova posed in the original two-piece, showing off slender and toned figure.
