Half of the States in the United States increase the minimum wage to the workers
A record number of States, cities and counties increases its minimum wage in 2020, writes CBS News.
January 1 or near that minimum wage will increase in 21 States, while another 26 cities and counties will also increase the base wage in the beginning of the year. Later this year another 4 state and 23 cities and counties will increase their minimum wage, according to the National draft law on employment, the group on workers ‘ rights.
“This is the largest number of States and localities who have ever increased their minimum wages in January and for the year as a whole,” said Yannet Lathrop, a policy analyst with NELP, in his blog about the increase.
Record number of increases in wages will benefit about 6.8 million workers, according to an analysis by the economic policy Institute, which estimates that the increase in wages can vary from 150 to 1700 dollars for the permanent, year-round workers depending on wage increases in their regions.
The growth of a higher minimum wage occurred after many years of lobbying and demonstrations by labour groups such as “Fight for $ 15”, which arose in 2012 to defend a living wage of $ 15 per hour. At that time its purpose was seen by some critics to be far-fetched, but growing income inequality and rising housing costs are forcing lawmakers to raise the minimum wage.
Record low unemployment in most parts of the country also played a role, forcing employers to raise wages to attract qualified workers. At the end of last year, Amazon increased the basic wages of workers in warehouses across the country to $ 15. Even the conservative television network, Sinclair Broadcasting, protesting against raising the minimum wage in essential review, announced this month that it will raise its starting wage to $ 15 per hour to 29 Dec.
In some cities and counties in California and Washington will be put to the maximum, the minimum wage in the country. Workers in Seattle will get one of the highest minimum wages in the country on January 1, when base salary will increase to $ 16.39 per hour. In Sunnyvale and mountain view, California — heart of Silicon valley — the base hourly wage will rise to 16,05 dollars from the previous level of $ 15.64.
In percentage terms, the state with the largest jump is new Mexico, where the minimum wage will increase from 7.50 to $ 9 dollars an hour, or 20%.
The Federal minimum wage
Despite the growth of laws on minimum wages across the country, the Federal basic wage was reduced to $ 7.25 per hour for decades. This marks a record period of time without increasing the Federal minimum wage.
The law on wage increases from 2019, adopted earlier this year by the U.S. House of representatives, would increase the Federal minimum wage to $ 15 an hour by 2025, but this bill has not yet passed the Senate for discussion. Meanwhile, States, cities and counties are taking their own steps to strengthen laws on minimum wages.
Lathrop said, “This increase will provide much-needed money into the hands of the lowest paid workers, many of whom struggle with high and growing cost of living”.
The maximum lows
This is the place where the minimum wage will be $ 15 and above from 1 Jan.
• Mountain View, CA — $ 16,05
In Sunnyvale, CA — $ 16,05 (15,75 for small employers)
• Los Altos, CA — $ 15,40
• Palo Alto, CA — $ 15,40
• Santa Clara, CA — $ 15,40
• The Redwood, CA — $ 15,38
• San MATEO, CA — $ 15,38
• El Cerrito, CA — $ 15,37
• Cupertino, California — $ 15,35
In San Jose, CA — $ 15,25
In New York, New York — $ 15
• Belmont, California — $ 15
• Menlo Park, California — $ 15
In Richmond, California — $15
• Petaluma, California — $ 15 (14 for small employers)
• South San Francisco, CA — $ 15
States with wage increases 1 January
• Alaska — $ 10,19 (3%)
• Arizona — $ 12 (9,1%)
• Arkansas — $ 10 (8,1%)
• California — $ 13 (8,3%)
• Colorado — $ 12 (8,1%)
• Florida — $ of 8.56 (1,2%)
• Illinois — $ 9,25 (12%)
• Man — $ 12 (9,1%)
• Maryland — $ 11 (8,9%)
• Massachusetts — $ 12.75 mm (6.3 percent)
• Michigan — $ 9,65 (2,1%)
• Minnesota — $ 10 (1,4%)
• Mo — $ 9,45 (9,9%)
• Montana — $ 8,65 (1,8%)
• New Jersey- $ 11 (10%)
• New Mexico — $ 9 (20%)
• New York- $ 11,80 (6,3%)
• Ohio — $ 8,70 (1,8%)
• South Dakota — $ 9,30 (2,2%)
• Vermont — $ of 10.96 (1,7%)
• Washington — $ 13,50 (12,5%)