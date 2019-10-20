Halle berry and Michelle Pfeiffer endorsed the selection of Zoe Kravitz in the role of the new Catwoman
A number of Hollywood stars including Halle berry and Michelle Pfeiffer, has approved the results of the casting for the role of the new Catwoman. To play a heroine comics have actress Zoe Kravitz.
Berry and Pfeiffer embodies Catwoman in earlier adaptations, and now congratulated with the advent of “family” and his colleague. The star of “X-Men”, who played the character in 2004, dedicated Zoe Kravitz Twitter, calling it graceful. What to Pfeiffer, she specified image tried for the movie 1992 — “Batman returns”. The colleague she gave useful advice, urging her to ensure that when you create a costume for Catwoman masters will make sure that the artist had to visit the restroom.
Anne Hathaway turned into a mentioned character in 2012, when the screens out the film “the Dark knight: the legend”. She also supported Zoe Kravitz in Instagram. A new project involving Catwoman and Robert Pattinson in the role of Batman will be released no earlier than 2021.