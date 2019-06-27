Halle berry has pleased fans with a new Topless picture
Halle berry, who is almost impossibly good-looking for his age, knows how to pose for naughty photos so that it is difficult to blame bad taste. Appearing Topless, she’ll throw on the shoulders of open translucent shirt, then turns to the audience bare back, showing the tattoo… And how do you think fans of the actress, the effect of such images is more powerful than if she was posing completely naked. The Holly leaves their fans for imagination, makes her pics even more sexy.
Recently, berry has pleased fans with a new photo. This time she again posed Topless on the background of wall, made of black stone. Chest, the star covered a wide-brimmed straw hat. And slim hips “hid” under fashion torn jeans. Most of her fans were very pleased with the actress in less than a day, he has collected almost 100 thousand “likes”. And they all agreed that the 52-year-old Holly Berline often called the Queen of temptation.
Keep a terrific figure, which so impresses the fans of the actress, helping her not only the “good genes”.Holly, which grows two children — 11-year-old Nala and 5-year-old maseo, a lot of time giving physical exercises. Berry does yoga, and sideways, and martial arts. She can also do a set of exercises in the gym, specially designed for her coach — Peter Lee Thomas. As told to Peter when he first met the actress, he didn’t know how old she is, and was ready to swear that not more than 30. And now, according to the coach, the actress stays in such great shape that it may move into the ranks of professional athletes.