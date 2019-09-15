Halle berry reacted to the unexpected mocking their appearance
Days 53-year-old Halle berry was in a very unusual situation for them. The actress, which photo to her page in a social Network always admired, this time brought upon her the taunts of the fans.
It all started with the fact that Holly has shared a new image, which captured a beautiful butterfly, sat down on the palm of her hand. “Today I touched an angel!” — signed photo was in the day in a romantic mood. Alas, many fans Holly did not appreciate her picture and showered berry ridicule. “Is this your hand???” — wrote one of them. But others were even less subtle. “This hand is not women, and a construction worker!” — said another. Holly was obviously hurt by these comments. “I knew that you will laugh at my hand…” — annoyed responded the actress. And provided your comment Emoji in the face of a crying man.
So now she most likely will no longer share their emotional outbursts and show the fans what they like — pictures of his amazing for her age figure. And regular instructions to how to achieve this form. After all, Holly, the mother of two children, Nala and Matteo is always posting on his page exercises which allow, in particular, to maintain perfect abs. Moreover, it helps to do it her loyal and unwavering personal coach Peter Thomas. Note that he spends with the actress so much time so often and admiringly about her expresses that it has already generated speculation about their alleged affair.