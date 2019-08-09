Halle berry was so pleased to bear that she would agree to become a surrogate mother
In a recent interview with 52-year-old Halle berry has admitted that she really “love being pregnant”. If not for a successful acting career, she would love to be bearing children even to strangers!
Halle berry is not by hearsay knows, what it’s like to be a mother: in March 2008, she gave birth to her first child — a baby girl Nala Ariely, the father of which was a male model Gabriel Aubrey. It would seem that a young family needs to be happy together, but even the birth of the successor are unable to keep the love of the actress and her boyfriend. In 2010, the couple broke up, but Holly and Gabriel did not end there: it is time for litigation.
Three years later after a painful breakup, berry married actor Olivier Martinez. In October 2013, Holly gave birth to her second child — son Maceo. However, this time the star parents relationship did not last long. When the boy was three years old, berry and Martinez divorced. However, at this time there were no courts: ex-couple parted friends and still keep warm relations.
Now Halle berry is already 52 and she wants to re-experience the joy of motherhood. “All of these hormones made me feel amazing! I felt feminine and clearly understand its purpose. I felt my body doing exactly what it was created,” said the actress in an interview with InStyle magazine.
“Besides, I really loved being pregnant! I start a little earlier, I probably would have five children. If I hadn’t been in a movie, it would have been a wonderful surrogate mother” — openly stated Halle berry.