Halle berry wishes she had kids before
In a new interview with InStyle 52-year-old Halle berry is bringing up 11-year-old daughter Nala and five year old son, Maceo, admitted that she regretted that first became a mother in 40 years. The star claims that she loves “being pregnant”, and believes that she could be at least five kids, if not for its strong employment.
All of these hormones made me feel amazing! I felt very feminine and sexy during both pregnancies and clearly understand its purpose. I felt my body doing exactly what it was created. In addition, I loved being pregnant! I start a little earlier, I probably would have five children. If I hadn’t been in a movie, it would have been a wonderful surrogate mother
— said berry in an interview with reporters.
Holly also believes that motherhood has made her better in many ways. Star became more responsible, gained new values and goals in life. Berry also admitted that her son and daughter do not care what is outside their home it is a world famous Hollywood actress.
My daughter learned that I was a popular actress, from school friends. The son is constantly making fun of me in public. For example, the diner can say loudly: “Halle berry, you can pass me the ketchup?”. He sees that it causes a reaction in people, but don’t understand why
— told Halle berry.
Recall that the actress first became a mother in 2008 — at that time she was 40. Father daughter berry has become a model Gabriel Aubry, with whom the star had lived in a de facto marriage from 2005 to 2010. In 2013, Holly married actor Olivier Martinez. In the same year the couple had a son, Maceo. In 2016, berry and Martinez were divorced, but maintained a good relationship.
In September of 2017 Halle berry started Dating the British hip-hop producer Alexander Grant, who younger than her 16 years. This novel did not last long: in December of the same year, berry and Alexander broke up. Since then, about the personal life of the actress in the press could not hear anything.