Halloween at the zoo, and a film festival in Wynwood: how to spend a weekend in Miami (25-27 October)
What: Halloween at the zoo
When: Friday-Sunday, 25-27 October.
Where: Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St, Miami, FL 33177
Read more: Zoo Miami opens the season of Halloween. Visitors will learn many interesting things about night creatures.
Also offers magic shows, pirates, hunt for pumpkins, beer, snacks, live music and a parade of costumes.
All entertainment included in the admission charge.
Cost: From $0.
What: night tour through the Park
When: Friday, October 25, from 19:30.
Where: Castellow Hammock Preserve & Nature Center, 22301 SW 162nd Ave, Miami, FL 33170
Read more: Take a night time stroll on the nature of Miami with a guide-naturalist to discover the marvelous nocturnal life of the Park. Find out about the main attractions of the Park, and listen to the sounds of nature.
You must bring insect repellent, flashlight, and shod in comfortable shoes with a closed toe. You can also bring marshmallows to roast on the fire.
Cost: $6.
What: Seminar about drugs
When: Friday-Sunday, 25-27 October.
Where: Church of Scientology of Florida, 2220 S Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33133
Read more: Foundation “World without drugs” satisfied with the workshop, to bring about change in people’s attitudes towards drugs. Everyone will be able to get certified and become an expert on the education of people from the Foundation “World without drugs”.
Cost: Free.
What: Pumpkin festival in Coconut Grove
When: Saturday-Sunday, 26-27 October.
Where: Peacock Park 2820 McFarlane Road Miami, FL 33133
Read more: the festival will feature a range of fun activities for the whole family, including the hunt for pumpkins. Also offers carnival rides for all ages.
The cost of admission includes unlimited carnival rides, corn maze, country scarecrows, where you can dress a Scarecrow, and many beautiful places for photos.
Visitors can also decorate their pumpkins right on the spot, and enjoy a delicious and sweet pumpkin treats.
Cost: $0-20.
What: seafood Festival
When: Saturday, October 26 from 15:00.
Where: 4320 NW 167th St 4320 Northwest 167th Street Miami Gardens, FL 33054
Read more: the Freshest seafood, master classes from chefs, live music and a wonderful atmosphere await you at the seafood Festival. Guests can try a variety of seafood from around the world.
Cost: Free.
What: Halloween Celebration
When: Saturday, October 26 from 18:00.
Where: Persevere Martial Arts 2656 SW 87 Avenue Miami, FL 33165 United States
More info: Party will be a spooky fun night with games, crafts, costumes and many others. Don’t forget to bring your Halloween costume to participate in the contest and an extra pair of clothes for changing.
The evening ends with watching the movie with friends and getting prizes for participation in competitions.
Cost: $10-20.
What: Family party for Halloween
When: Sunday, October 27, from 11:00.
Where: Cauley Square Historic Railroad Village, 22400 Old Dixie Hwy, Miami, FL 33170
More info: This event is for the whole family. Guests can visit the zoo, make the best photos in a special photo zones, and the small ones can ride a pony.
Come in your most scary costume because the costume contest will be among children and among adults.
Throughout the day, guests will listen to live music, you can also visit the haunted house.
Cost: $5.
What: the film Festival in Wynwood
When: Friday-Sunday, 25-27 October.
Where: Wynwood Arts District — BID 2751 N Miami Ave 33127
Read more: Popular independent film festival returns to wynwood with a series of movies. Screenings will be held the last Sunday of each month throughout the area.
October 27, guests will show a film of the famous Director Tim Burton’s “Beetlejuice”.
In the film there are references to “the Canterville Ghost” by Oscar Wilde, as well as “Dune”.
The story begins when a young couple, Adam and Barbara Maitlands, take two weeks off in hopes to conceive. But they die in a car crash. Now they are ghosts in their own home in the town of winter river, Connecticut.
Cost: Free
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.