Halloween at the zoo and the exhibition ‘Lanterns Jack’: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles (October 4-6)
What: picking pumpkins at Underwood Family Farms
When: Friday-Sunday, 4-6 October.
Where: Moorpark Location 3370 Sunset Valley Road Moorpark, CA 93021
Details: Every October the Underwood Family Farms transformed into a fall Wonderland during the annual Festival of the autumn harvest with different events every weekend. During the month on activities the farm offers live music, animal shows, corn maze, tractor train rides and an endless amount of pumpkins.
The farm is also open to visitors during weekdays, however these days offers fewer opportunities.
Cost: $8 for weekdays, $16-22, the weekend.
What: Halloween at the zoo
When: Friday-Sunday, 4-6 October.
Where: Los Angeles Zoo, 5333 Zoo Dr Los Angeles, CA 90027
Read more: Zoo Los Angeles opens the season of Halloween.
Visitors will find a maze of “late Night adventures”, where you can learn a lot about night creatures. There is a special program that tells about the tarantulas, Scorpions, snakes and many other creatures.
On weekends visitors can watch a puppet show, attend workshops on carving decorations from pumpkins and more.
Cost: $0-22.
What: Festival of beer and dumplings
When: Friday, October 4 from 18:00.
Where: San Gabriel Mission District 320 South Mission Drive San Gabriel, CA 91776
Read more: Dumpling & Beer Fest in San Gabriel is one of the most delicious festivals in California. The event will feature dumplings with various fillings, beer, desserts, live music and loads of fun. Beer tasting and dumplings are included in the ticket price.
Guests can also enjoy several contests eating dumplings in different ways, the winners will receive a cash award.
Price: $24-29.
What: Exhibition ‘Lanterns Jack’
When: Friday-Sunday, 4-6 October.
Where: King Gillette Ranch 26800 Mulholland Hwy Calabasas, CA 91302
Read more: Jack Lantern is a carved Halloween pumpkin, lit from inside. This event is the perfect place for fans to create these lights, or simply want to buy decorations for Halloween.
Offers a pumpkin with the faces of the famous animation characters, movie stars, athletes, and many others.
Cost: $22-27.
What: Star party at the Griffith Observatory
When: Saturday, 5 October from 14:00.
Where: Griffith Observatory, 2800 E Observatory Rd, Los Angeles 90027
Read more: Star party at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles is the opportunity to admire the constellations and the moon, if you have no telescope. Similar parties are held at the Observatory once a month.
During the event, you can wander freely on the lawns of Griffith Park Observatory and examine the sky and the city lying beneath, and with many telescopes.
Cost: Free.
What: Street Food Cinema Screening
When: Saturday, 5 October from 14:00.
Where: Verdugo Park, 1621 Canada Blvd, Glendale, CA 91208
Read more: Spring and summer nights in Los Angeles just made for staying in the fresh air! Time nice and helpful on the cinema in the Park. The event will combine the best of the night leisure: watching movies, live music and delicious food.
On 5 October will show viewers the cartoons “toy Story 2” and “toy Story 3”.
Cost: $14-19.
What: tour of the cemetery Home of Peace Cemetery
When: Sunday, October 6 from 12:00.
Where: Home Of Peace Memorial Park And Mortuary 4334 Whittier Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90023
Read more: Home of Peace Cemetery is the oldest Jewish cemetery serving the city and County of Los Angeles. Originally founded around the gorge Chavez in 1854, the cemetery was moved to its current location in 1901. And for generations it was the most important Jewish burial site in southern California. Today it is still active and remains the same great and wonderful.
Visitors learn the epic history of this place. And also visit the graves of some of the most interesting people who are buried here.
Cost: $25.
What: festival of the spicy Mexican sauces
When: Sunday, October 6 from 10:00.
Where: Grand Park 200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
More info: all guests will have the opportunity to taste a variety of delicious hot sauces, traditional Mexican dish.
The event will feature a special presentation on the origin of hot sauces, and will also feature a variety of sauces from sweet, salty, or spicy notes.
Cost: Free.
What: Theatre and the horror maze
When: Friday-Saturday, 4-5 Oct.
Where: Zombie Joe’s Underground Theatre 4850 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood , CA 91601
Read more: Guests pass through a short maze full of scary monsters, before you take a seat in the theater. They will see a number of terrible performances.
In addition to the scary monsters invented and guests will be able to see figures of various famous killers. Access for adults only, as children may be frightened.
Cost: $16-20.
