Halloween begins: Megan Fox and Brian Austin green with kids at Disneyland

Celebrating Halloween a little over two weeks — traditionally it is celebrated on the night of 31 October to 1 November. But disney California adventure is already clothed in the symbolism of the holiday. In the colorful scenery rushed imprinted Megan Fox, Brian Austin green and their sons — 7-year-old Noah, 5-year-old Bodhi and 3-year-old johnny river.

However, a successful family photo shoot, which was kind of hoping Megan Fox, failed.

Halloween in Disneyland always the most fun, but if I can get at least one family photo where everyone is looking at the camera and doing a more or less normal person —

complained 33-year-old actress, published in Instagram some photos.

One of them Megan, along with his sons sitting in front of a colorful Ferris wheel. On the other — the whole family posing in front of the castle and on main street, where there was a huge pumpkin in the shape of Mickey mouse head. For a walk through the fabulous Park all preferred dark colors in clothing. Except, perhaps, the 3-year-old johnny Rivera — he wished to be in this day a red dragon. And his brothers are witches.

Noah, whose school tease for the love of girlie dresses, wearing a black dress of a witch with a bright pink wig and a pointed hat.

About the passion of the son to the unconventional approach in choosing clothes Megan Fox recently told on TV show The Talk:

Noah invents for himself outfits, he creates designs. He’s a very talented guy, but he’s only six years old. He is really involved in fashion, and Yes — he likes to wear dresses. I put him in the liberal school, for the hippies. But even there, he said: “Boys can’t wear pink”, “Dresses are not for boys.” Now we are going through all this, I’m teaching him to be confident, no matter what anyone said

