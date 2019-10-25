Halloween Brexit just will not take place: the EU agrees to give Britain more time
On Friday, October 25, the Committee of permanent representatives of the EU voted to give the UK a new delay for Brexit. It happened after the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was willing to give the House of Commons (the lower house of the Parliament of the United Kingdom) more time to study the draft agreement with Brussels, but also on the government’s proposed laws relating to the country’s withdrawal from the EU. Thus, Johnson made it clear that he no longer insists on the unconditional divorce with Brussels 31 Oct.
As already reported “FACTS”, October 19, the British Prime Minister has written to the EU three letters. The first asked about the new delay, but Johnson didn’t sign it. The second letter explained to EU leaders that the delay is Brexit once again requests the Parliament but not the government. In the third letter, Johnson turned to Brussels with a call to postpone.
Less than a week since then, and now Prime Minister of Britain is not so categorical. He suggested that the House of Commons a deal: the government agrees to the postponement Brexit, while deputies to holding early parliamentary elections on 12 December.
All this was heard in Brussels with ambassadors of the EU countries. And they gave a “good” time. That’s just not pointed out until a specific time. Opinion of the European media was divided. Some believe that Brexit postponed for three months, i.e. until the end of January 2020. Others believe that Brussels want to see what the outcome of the confrontation of Johnson by the House of Commons, and only then will be called a specific date.
EU ambassadors believe they will be able to set a date for a new delay on October 28. There is no need to call an emergency summit of heads of States and governments of EU countries, as discussed earlier.
Monday, October 28, named not by accident. The fact that Johnson intends this day to put the question before the House of Commons to hold early elections in December.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter