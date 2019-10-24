Halloween celebration and exhibition of works by Ukrainian artist: how to spend a weekend in new York city (25-27 Oct)
What: Archtober-2019
When: Friday-Sunday, 25-27 October.
Where: a Complete list of participating institutions by reference.
Read more: Roctober is the unofficial month of architecture and design, in which guests and new Yorkers can enjoy more than 100 unique tours, lectures and films about the major buildings of the city.
Among the participants of this event the Museum of modern art, Cooper Hewitt, the Guggenheim Museum, AIANY and Center for Architecture, Central Park Conservancу, national memorial and Museum September 11.
Cost: Free.
What: Spooky pumpkin at the Botanical garden of new York
When: Friday-Sunday, 25-27 October.
Where: New York Botanical Garden, 2900 Southern Boulevard Bronx, NY 10458-5126
Read more: Each year, the fall Children’s adventure garden Everett becomes a place for all sorts of action-Packed stories. On the eve of Halloween they abound with ghosts, scarecrows, pumpkins and other themed entertainment.
It offers more than 100 huge friendly scarecrows set among nearly 1,000 rare and unusual pumpkins and quests, owls, scarecrows, a mysterious Victorian theatre with bats and more.
Cost: $0-28.
What: the Exhibition ‘Abstraction: from Pollock to Herrera’
When: Friday-Sunday, 25-27 October.
Where: Fifth Avenue, The Met, 1000 5th Ave, New York, NY 10028
More info: the exhibition will feature 50 works from the collection of the Metropolitan Museum. Abstraction was born in new York in the postwar years. Mostly on formation of this direction was influenced by artists and immigrants from Europe.
A key place in the epic of abstraction are works by Jackson Pollock — American artist, ideologue and leader of abstract expressionism, a significant impact on the art of the second half of the twentieth century.
Cost: $0-25.
What: the Exhibition ‘On the streets: trolleys and buses of new York’
When: Friday-Sunday, 25-27 October.
Where: New York Transit Museum Boerum Pl. & Schermenhorn Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
Read more: the Exhibition covers the history of ground transportation in new York over the last 175 years — from the early 1800s to the twenty-first century. A Central element of this exhibition is a simulated traffic intersection with traffic lights and coordinated signs, Parking meters, fire hydrants, and other “street furniture”.
Cost: $0-10.
What: Exhibition of contemporary photo from Ukraine
When: Friday, October 25, from 18:30.
Where: The Ukrainian Institute, 2 E 79th Street, New York, NY 10075
Read more: host of the exhibition — Dmitry krakovich, founder and curator of the International festival “Kyiv photobook”.
During the presentation, Dmitriy will talk about modern photo from Ukraine, and also about what topics they cover. The presentation will be in English.
At the exhibition you expect a great many recently published photos from Ukraine. Some of them will be available for purchase.
Cost: Free.
What: Halloween Celebration at the Cathedral
When: Friday, October 25 ,from 19:00.
Where: Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine, 1047 Amsterdam Ave New York 10025
More info: the Event will start with a screening of the film “Nosferatu”, 1922 issue. The demo will be accompanied with eerie melodies sung by the Cathedral’s organ. Then followed by a traditional festive procession of fear. While this moves the demons and witches come into the Church aisles.
Cost: $27,50.
What: book Presentation Gaul Mavlutova
When: Saturday, October 26 from 14:00.
Where: Kings Bay Library 3650 Nostrand Ave. (near Ave. W) Brooklyn, NY 11229
Read more: Brooklyn public library invites everyone to a presentation of a documentary book Galiya Mavlutova “Death island”
Galia mavlyutova — member of the Union of Russian writers, member of the Union of writers of St. Petersburg, member of the literary Fund of Russia. The author of over three dozen books, published in major Russian publishing houses. In her profession, she is a lawyer. Worked as a senior teacher, inspector of minors ‘ Affairs, the senior operative of criminal investigation, senior inspector for special assignments. Currently retired on superannuation. Over the period the service repeatedly awarded the prestigious Russian and international awards, including the prize “For active in the fight against drug abuse and drug trafficking”. Lives in Saint-Petersburg.
Cost: Free.
What: presentation of the book of the Ukrainian writer
When: Saturday, October 26 from 17:00.
Where: Shevchenko Scientific Society, 63 4th Ave, New York, NY 10003
Read more: Scientific society named after Taras Shevchenko invites you to the presentation of the book of Vakhtang Kipiani “the Case of Vasyl Stus”. It documents the criminal case of the poet, currently stored in the archive of the SBU in Kiev.
The poet-dissident, writer and journalist Vasyl Stus (1938-1985 PP.) was constantly persecuted for defending human rights, combating anti-Ukrainian and Russification policies in General. His works have been banned in Ukraine and published only abroad.
Vasyl Stus is one of the most outstanding poets of Europe of the twentieth century. Kipiani will include a discussion of the circumstances and reasons for the arrest of Stus, and who were his friends and enemies in the criminal process.
Cost: Free.
What: Halloween party on the roof
When: Saturday, October 26, from 22:00.
Where: Sky Room — 330 W 40th street NYC
Read more: party on the roof offers a fabulous panoramic view of the city. Coming in costume is not necessary but possible.
It offers signature cocktails for Halloween a lot of treats, live music and a sea of positive emotions.
Cost: $20-30.
What: Exhibition of works by Ukrainian artist
When: Sunday, October 27, from 11:30.
Where: The Ukrainian Museum 222 East 6th Street (between Second and Third Avenues) New York, NY 10003
Read more: Mikhail Turovsky was born in 1933 in Kiev, in the family of Jews. As a child he endured the horrors of the Second world war. Evacuated from Kiev family experienced the grueling existence in Uzbekistan, before returning to war-devastated Ukraine.
Exhibition of works of Turov shows two major tragedies of the twentieth century that have influenced Ukrainians and Jews: the famine in the early 1930s and the Holocaust of the 1940s. Many of his paintings are graphic expressions in a frenetic color and crisp, bold strokes, as seen in his paintings of sunflowers — a Ukrainian theme. Here and stormy landscapes, textured cityscapes of his adopted home and erotic female Nude. In this retrospective recurring theme is the emotional picture of mother and child Turovsky, symbolizing for the artist’s earthly existence.
Price: $0-8.
