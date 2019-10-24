Halloween for Russian and Ukrainian Thanksgiving: how to spend a weekend in the USA (25-27 October)
The weekend in anticipation of the most scary and exciting holiday of the year. Halloween is upon us and that means it’s time to wear an awesome costume and go have fun. ForumDaily picked up the options for great entertainment and for those who love Halloween and those who don’t notes.
So, in new York, don’t miss the exhibition of contemporary photo from Ukraine, as well as the presentation of the book Galiya Mavlutova and Exhibition of works of Ukrainian artist Mikhail Turovsky.
Miami will host the Pumpkin festival at the Coconut Grove seafood Festival and Family party for Halloween.
In Los Angeles don’t miss the exhibition “Jack of lanterns” at the Descanso Gardens, a Halloween party in the Russian language and Russian-speaking party in the style of Pirates of the Caribbean.
In the San Francisco Bay Area will host a Night of Russian karaoke, Russian fun scary party for Halloween and Ukrainian thanksgiving.
More ideas for a busy weekend in the traditional posters:
- How to spend a weekend in new York
- How to spend a weekend in Miami
- How to spend a weekend in the San Francisco Bay Area
- How to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends. Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.