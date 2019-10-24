Halloween is for kids and art walk: how to spend a weekend in Los Angeles and San Diego (October 25-27)
What: Gathering of pumpkins, apples and corn maze at Outhouse Orchards
When: Friday-Sunday, 25-27 October.
Where: Outhouse Orchards 139 Hardscrabble Road PO Box 202 North Salem, NY 10560
More info: This farm offers a corn maze with an area of 5 acres (2 hectares) and lot of other things, the ability to collect apples, pears, peaches and pumpkins (varieties vary a lot depending on time of year). The farm also sells bakery products, visitors especially recommend their donuts full of Apple cider.
Admission is free, but for some entertainment as well as for the collected fruit and vegetables will need to pay.
Cost: From $0.
What: Exhibition ‘lanterns Jack’ in Descanso Gardens
When: Friday-Sunday, 25-27 October.
Where: Descanso Gardens 1418 Descanso Drive La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011
Read more: From 23 to 27 October at Descanso Gardens will host the exhibition ‘lanterns Jack’. It will be presented to thousands of real pumpkins carved by professionals.
The exhibition will last for about a mile (1.6 km). It will be like a small pumpkin and a huge 100 foot (30 m) pumpkin carved by professional artists and sculptors. The exhibition will feature the famous movie monsters and other scary characters.
Will also feature themed snack and workshops on pumpkin carving.
Cost: $25-30.
What: Virtual show theBlu
When: Friday-Sunday, 25-27 October.
Where: Westfield Century City, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Read more: During this 6-minute exhibitions using virtual reality, visitors can swim with manta rays, fish-fishermen and a blue whale — and it does not get wet.
Cost: $20-27.
What: Movie on the battleship IOWA Battleship
When: Friday-Sunday, 25-27 October.
Where: Battleship Iowa 250 S. Harbor Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90731
Read more: the Famous Battleship IOWA Museum invites everyone to attend free film screenings right on the deck of a battleship. It is preferably to bring chairs and blankets to keep warm if the evening is cool. Snacks and drinks for the movie can be purchased on the spot.
October 25, the audience will present the film “FRANKENWEENIE” (Frankenweenie).
Cost: Free.
What: the Art walk at The Brewery Art Colony
When: Saturday-Sunday, 26-27 October.
Where: Brewery Arts Complex 2100 N Main St Los Angeles, CA 90031
More info: This exhibition brought together more than 100 participating artists-residents. Visitors will be able to see the new work and to buy works of art.
The exhibits include painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, architecture, interior design, led light sculpture, high tech design, furniture design, modern fashion, ecological design, new media, digital art and more. Here everyone will find what he likes.
Cost: Free.
What: exhibition, ‘the True crime history of Los Angeles’
When: Saturday-Sunday, 26-27 October.
Where: Heritage Square Museum 3800 Homer Street Los Angeles, CA 90031
More info: For this exhibition, guests will learn the background of some of the most notorious crimes of Los Angeles and you’ll see how detectives solve mysteries of the past in the era before DNA testing and high-tech forensics.
In “Real criminal history of Los Angeles” will feature historical characters, the criminal reproduction and investigators are recreating the conventional methods to solve cases and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Cost: $10.
What: Halloween for kids in Russian
When: Saturday, October 26 from 14:30.
Where: 6440 Lusk Blvd San Diego 92121
Read more: this day children are transported to a desert island, led by captain Jack and his crew in search of treasure Hellouinskie. Visitors will enjoy an interactive program with an animator, a game, a costume parade, workshops, games and tasty treats. Will be scary fun!
Cost: Free.
What: Halloween party in Russian
When: Saturday, October 26, from 22:00.
Where: Pushkin Russian Restaurant, 750 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101
Read more: after his 4 birthday and Halloween Russian restaurant “Pushkin” happy holiday party. It offers dancing, fun contests and tasty treats. Since this party is in honor of Halloween, then you can come in costume.
Cost: Free.
What: the Astronomical party for kids
When: Sunday, October 27 from 15:00.
Where: Garvey Ranch Observatory 781 S. Orange Ave Monterey Park, CA 91755
Read more: the Astronomical community of Los Angeles holds a special science night for children. On this exciting evening, Dita will be able to visit a variety of interesting exhibitions to see the launch, Tesla coil and more.
In addition the event will be a special artist who can apply make-up and special Department with LEGO.
Cost: Free.
What: Party in the style of Pirates of the Caribbean in Russian
When: Sunday, October 27 from 16:00.
Where: Serrano Creek Park, 25101 Serrano Rd, Lake Forest, CA 92630
More info: At this party you can meet a consummate captain Jack Sparrow and celebrate Halloween on Board the “Black Pearl” together with all her team. It offers various quests, games and contests. It’ll be fun.
Cost: Free.
In addition, interesting events for every day of the week you can find in our calendar. Come, learn and share with your friends.
Before you visit, check on the website of the event details and venue as they can change.
Keep us up to date with what’s happening in your city. Send information about events for the Russian-speaking Diaspora in the mail eventforumdaily@gmail.com.