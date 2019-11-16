Hallucinations: what’s behind it?
What causes hallucinations in detail, is unknown. But scientists note that this phenomenon may be a number of reasons, from highly fatigue and sleep deprivation to dangerous diseases — stroke, dementia, encephalitis, schizophrenia.
People with hallucinations experiencing visions and illusions. They see or hear things that aren’t really there. For example, the brain may perceive the hallucinatory scenes with the characters that do not exist in reality, or feel moved to places and situations that have no relation to this person. He often finds the sensory experience is extremely realistic and is convinced that seeing or hearing is really there. This type is known as true hallucinations. But doctors distinguish pseudohallucinations in which the patient is aware of the deceitfulness of their visions or auditory phenomena.
Hallucinations can affect all the senses, but the most common are visual, auditory, and tactile.
Visual (visual) hallucinations are manifested as the vision of non-existent images, drawings, films, atrial scotoma (blurry areas visible, followed by more clear zig-zag lines).
Auditory hallucinations are divided into acousma (you hear a nonexistent noise), phonemes (heard voices, sounds, words, phrases, fuzzy whispers), music.
Tactile hallucinations are based on the perception of touch: for example, it can be heat and cold, feeling of hair or crawling insects on the skin.
Olfactory hallucinations make us feel non-existent odors.
Gustatory hallucinations are usually expressed in the form of unpleasant: for example, a sense of bitterness, excess salt or food seems to be missing.
Hallucinations of the sense of balance make people suffer from sensations of flying, falling, swinging, hovering.
What’s behind it? Scientists still don’t know exactly what causes hallucinations. One explanation is that areas of the brain associated with memory of certain feelings (e.g., visual memory, auditory memory), overly activated and release their contents.
Also with the hallucinations associated with a number of diseases and disorders in the body. In their series:
When hallucinations of any kind, you should always consult a doctor.