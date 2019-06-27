Halsey in piquant dresses posing in the desert
No sooner had the fans away from the unshaven armpits and darkened the colour of the star, which they had discussed a few days ago, as they became available in beautiful photo shoot on the background of the desert. In an interview, the singer decided that women still have a hard time in this world, just by birth. “When a young man strives for success and power to use them to influence and control over other people, the woman besides that she no longer had to worry about control. No glory is not enough that the woman was safe,” — judged by Halsey.
In one video, the singer said that he had done his first tattoo at the age of 15 years, although usually tattoos can be done only adult. “Yeah, it’s pretty early, but my mom always had a lot of tattoos, and now she has scored sleeves. I remember one day I came home and said to her: “Mom, I really want a tattoo”. And she said, “No, you can’t”. I asked: “Why? You have the same they are.” Then she said, “you Know what? You’re right”. And mom took me to do my first tattoo. She put her stuff on my foot, so for most of the year it could not be seen under sneakers. It was the anchor, and on my were her initials, and her — mine.”