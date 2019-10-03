Halsey threw boyfriend for the star of “American horror story”
Recently the couple was seen in an amusement Park — actor and singer behaved not as friends.
Fans of the singer Halsey celebrating the implementation of her big dreams — a date with the star of “American horror story” Evan Peters. Celebrities seen with while walking in the Park entertainment of Los Angeles. It is reported that they rode the rides, held hands, laughed a lot and looked very romantic.
Watching the life Halsey know about her longtime love in Peters. In his Twitter, the singer has repeatedly talked about the interest of 32-Lenten actor even joked about the petition that Evan asked her on a date. Once Halsey is and posted an emotional post in which he said that “loves Evan Peters”. Whether it is the beginning of a serious relationship or just another all-star affair — it’s unclear, but fans of Halsey and Evan are closely watching the developments.
Interestingly, earlier this year, Halsey has announced about his relationship with 22-year-old flamboyant English musician Yungblood. However, the current status of their relationship is unknown, at least, a couple has not announced the breakup.
As for Peters, in March of this year he broke it off with actress Emma Roberts — niece of Julia Roberts. Evan and Emma met about seven years, although in 2015, has already announced the breakup and getting back together again. It is known that this time the actors went peacefully and remained friends.