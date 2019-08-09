Halton police is investigating the circumstances of kidnapping in Burlington (PHOTO)

Loading...

Halton police appealed to the public asking for assistance in connection with the attack and abduction in Burlington on Thursday afternoon.

It is reported that between 13:45 and 13:50 the man, whose identity is currently set, walked along Queensway Drive near the Cleta Street, when near it stopped a silver Dodge Caravan and a black two-door Honda civic.

According to police, the Caravan went one man, and Honda by two more.

Then, according to information obtained by the police, the three suspects chased a man who tried to hide in one of the buildings on Cleta Street.

According to witnesses, the suspects grabbed the victim and forced him into a Dodge Caravan.

The police confirmed that according to the information received, the victim was taken against his will.

The last time Dodge Caravan with the victim was seen going in a southerly direction on Cleta Street in the direction of Glenwood School Drive.

The victim – a man aged 20 to 30 years old, white, dressed in dark shorts, a black and green shirt.

Police are searching for four suspects.

Passenger Dodge Caravan is a white male, slim build, shirtless in camouflage shorts.

The driver of the Honda civic with a white male and a brown baseball cap, black pants with white stripes at the bottom, white shoes and white t-shirt.

The passenger of the Honda civic is a white male in black sweat pants, black hoodie with the hood up and white sneakers with a high top.

Police have no description of the fourth suspect, the driver of the Dodge Caravan, as he stepped out of the car.

Police reported that the location and status of stolen and the four suspects are unknown.

All who have information, is asked to contact police.