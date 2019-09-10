Hamilton accused the fans of “Ferrari” in hatred
Hamilton and the winner of the Grand Prix Charles LeClair
Pilot Mercedes and five minutes 6-time world champion of Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton in his Instaram commented on the booing from the audience during the awards ceremony at the Grand Prix of Italy.
Rider stated that despite the wild hatred from the fans of Ferrari, he admires the insane energy of the fans.
“Oh, Italy, your energy was heard around the world, I love you for it. Your passion is something really special. Not very nice to hear the whistle, but that’s okay, I can accept that. I hope that one day everything will change and we do not hear the catcall in such a beautiful country.
No matter, I wish you all positive and only good things. Can’t Express how grateful I am to those fans who supported me. I was standing in front of a crowd filled with such hatred, and saw each of you. I want to thank everyone for their support,” wrote the Briton.
Recall that Hamilton finished third at the Italian Grand Prix. And won a stage of the pilot “Ferrari” Charles LeClair.