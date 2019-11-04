Hamilton became a six-time Formula 1 world champion (photo)
Englishman Lewis Hamilton on Sunday evening was a six-time Formula 1 world champion.
The United States Grand Prix Hamilton was second, losing out to Mercedes teammate Valtteri bottas to, but it was enough to secure the title with two races to the end of the season.
Hamilton was second in the history of Formula 1 pilot who won more than five titles. Next year he may equal the record of Michael Schumacher winning the world championship seven times.
Third in the United States was Max Verstappen in Red Bull.
Ferrari racer Charles Leclerc was only fourth. Fifth, despite a clash with Carlos Sainz, finished second pilot of Red Bull Alex Mirel Albon.
Next race will be held on 17 November in Brazil.