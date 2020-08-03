Hamilton breaking the record Senni have Formel-1
August 3, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Los Hamlton
Naperedodni Los Hamilton on “Mercedes” vigra boilo race Grand PR Velikobritanii in Sliverton.
Britanici startowa iz pole position I for the entire stage zhodnogo never postupitsya Perche mstem.
Take in car R Hamlton steel vzhe advocate I VIN Abishov for CIM pokajnica brazilica the legendary Ayrton Senna.
Top 5 gonshik for clcct Grand PR on posits postijno ldera:
- 1. Hamilton – 20
- 2. Senna – 19
- 3. Vettel – 15
- 4. Jim Clark – 13
- 5-6. Geek Stewart 11
- 5-6. Mihael Schumacher – 11
Moreover, for Hamilton TSE soma Peremoga Bula of the Great Britan, VIN is becoming a champion for Peremoga on domashnih Grand PR.
One Peremoga less then domashnemu autodrom got Alain Prost, yaky 6 razv vyhrava Grand PR Franz.