Hamilton broke the record of David Beckham and became the richest athlete in UK history
May 15, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Lewis Hamilton
Six-time Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton became the highest-paid athlete in the history of the UK.
According to estimates The Times active pilot “Mercedes” has earned over a career of 224 million pounds. Of these, 37 million Lewis earned last season.
Income 2019 has allowed Hamilton to exceed this indicator ex-captain of England David Beckham. Current co-owner of the MLS club “inter Miami” during his sports career, which ended in 2013, earned 200 million pounds.
We add that the contract with the British racing team of the German automaker will expire at the end of 2020, and at the moment it is unclear where the reigning Formula 1 world champion, will continue his career.