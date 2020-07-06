Hamilton giving his once rsandu decotech plots that had 1 not stavte on Cole before honkou
Los Hamlton
Before the start of the race perso the season Formyl-1 Etap in Austr racers bestowal action to protest against racism.
However, six plots: Charles Leclere (“Ferrer”), Max Verstappen (Red bull), Danilo Kvyat (“alpha Tour”), Carlos Sainz (“McLaren”) and predstavnici Alfa Romeo Km Raikkonen , Antonio Jonasz – not Kolno, solarisis iz the movement Black Lives Matter.
Qiu situation prokomentiroval 6-Razavi champion of the world Los Hamilton.
“Not required nikogo primesuite of stavatti on odne Kolno. I Nikoli not requesting that I, all the more so, not vimages tsogo. Power prosuvalisya Formula-1 I ASIAC plots. Know that when naperedodni race Vettel Grosjean I. Porush TSE questions I charged in NSA plot.
Some z honsik said, scho not are Robit TSE. I even love Udachny Tim, hto pdimov share. TSE patoine poslana. However, the problem of racism is not versity one gesture. The problem blsa digit”, is to direct the words of the driver “Mercedes” Mirror.
Nagado, Luca on minoli Gonz have possabily the podium with a fine 5 seconds strenna on Trac s plotem “Red bull” Aleksander Albona.