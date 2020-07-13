Hamlton installing Delavigne record from Formyl-1
Los Hamlton
Naperedodni Peremoga Luca Hamilton on “Mercedes” zavershilsya the second stage of the world championship in class cars Formula-1 – Grand-PR Stir.
CIM triumph on avtodrom “Red bull Ring” 35-rcni britanici ustanovil Delavigne record “Korolivskij avtopoligon”. He became platom, that vyhrava though one race season push stroke 14 years pespl.
Nagado, Persha Peremoga Hamilton trapelate in Yogo debut season, 2007 at the Grand PR of Canada for kermom bold “McLaren”. So, Hamlton not provv zhodnogo rock without Peremoga have Formel-1.
Zaznaczono scho the absolute desagana nalezyty Mhalu Schumacher – VIN vyhrava though one race in season push stroke popl 15 years (from 1992 to 2006 year), however from Perche svy season, 1991 rock, Mihael not Peremoga.
Moreover, Schumacher have their ostanni three seasons at Formul-1 (2010-2012) for kermom Mercedes GP Petronas also not Peremoga.