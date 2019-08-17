Hand of the shaman: the Network found out the real cause of the misfortune of the Putin regime
All sorts of misfortunes that have befallen Russia in the last time of the crash, fires, radiation leakage, etc. caused by mystical forces that generates a Yakut shaman, going to Moscow “to exorcise the demon of the Kremlin of Putin.” This humorous assumption made on the page in Facebook the journalist Ivan Yakovina.
“Laughing at the Yakut shaman, who goes to Moscow to overthrow in hell “demon” — Putin. But note: as its proximity to the capital of Russia local opposition is gaining strength, protests are becoming more numerous, with people subsides Wraith, they cease to be afraid,”he writes.
Also Ivan Yakovina tied to recent events, the dip of the President of the Russian Federation on the floor of the Gulf in a submersible. He noted that this step to the head of the Kremlin did not help, and when the shaman comes to the Kremlin — the current regime could collapse.
“At the same time Putin fall out of his hands, really hellish, ugly and unnatural murder weapon. First burned in a very strange, dark and secret submarine “Losharik” specially designed for the monstrous depths. Then the test was exploded (apparently) nuclear submarine drone “Poseidon” created to bring death to millions of people, and again — out of the black depths of the ocean. Interestingly, between these events, Putin is in a panic climbed into a submersible and descended to the bottom of the Gulf to appease the reigning rulers of darkness” — considers Yakovina.
According to the journalist, Putin has not helped all of his stunts — a shaman with a blue laser sword of the Jedi continues to go to Moscow through the forest.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the shaman from the Russian region of Yakutia Alexander Gabyshev for almost six months runs along the far East slopes in the direction of Moscow, where in the 2021 plan to banish Vladimir Putin. He believes the President of Russia generated by the dark forces, which the strength to cope only with the shaman.
