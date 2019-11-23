Hands full of figurines: Ukrainian singer boasted of the Russian awards (photos, video)
There are boasted in social media awards, which he received during the ceremony of awarding the Russian national music award “Golden gramophone 2019”.
Figurines this year received Ani Lorak, Svetlana Loboda and Vera Brezhnev. And some of them are happy that we have received more than one award.
“Thank you to everyone who voted. Today is a holiday in our friendly team! Two “Golden gramophone” for the song “Crazy” and “Dream”” — says Ani Lorak.
Two statues and Vera Brezhneva. She posed on the red carpet in a fancy white dress.
Ani Lorak was dressed in blue clothes. Even the hat is blue.
But Svetlana Loboda got one gramophone.
And look, the singer is not very fun. They say she had a fight with his producer, which the Russian awards go to other stars.
So, “woman of the year” this year was Regina todorenko, and not Loboda.
