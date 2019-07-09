Handsome man: Sergey Shnurov struck fans similar to a Hollywood star

Красавец мужчина: Сергей Шнуров поразил поклонников сходством со звездой Голливуда

The famous Russian musician Sergey Shnurov, who said he intends to dissolve the group “Leningrad” and continue to exist outside of music, published in Instagram photo in which he appeared in unusual for fans of image. Stylish bow Shnurov on the background of the old courtyard of the St. Petersburg fans of a musician compared with the image of the Oscar-winning American actor Sean Penn.

Sergey Shnurov

Sean Penn

Many subscribers Shnurov his new look I liked and they gave the musician a bright epithets and admitted that Cord similar to a Hollywood star. Sounded like a criticism.

“Sergey — good man!!!”

“You’re just a space, Cord, you just space!

“Damn good!”

“Finally, although dressed normally, and then as usleman”.

“I think the sexiest man of the Russian Federation”.

“That way, and the arch in the house where living, under garage press is not a sin!”

We will remind, the Cords often in verse poignantly spoke about the mood in the contemporary Russian society. Unmanaged artist has long irritated the Russian government, which wanted to prohibit in Russia the popular songs of the group “Leningrad” and the creativity of Shnurova.

