‘Hang up’: Americans pay millions of dollars to phone scams
The U.S. Department of justice delivers temporary restraining orders against operators who allegedly contribute hundreds of millions of fraudulent robotic calls. Americans lose millions of dollars a year because of calls that usually come from India, writes CBS News.
According to the Senate, the most common Scam is the fraud in the sphere of social security. For the last three months the social security Administration received more than 115 000 complaints about such scams.
Machel Andersen and her husband Kyle from Utah were victims of one of these scams, losing $ 150,000. They know that many people can’t believe that it can happen to them, but I hope that their experience will help others to avoid fraud.
The fraud began in December. Then Machel called: her interlocutor said that the social security number of the women were hacked and “used to create multiple Bank accounts associated with the drug cartel.”
The man, who introduced himself as investigator of the office for combating drugs, said that her family was in danger.
“He continued to talk to me about the danger in which my family would be if I did not cooperate. Said that these people were very dangerous that they’d been watching me, ‘ she said. And I had to do what they are told and not to tell anyone”.
The caller said Machel that she needs to transfer all the money from the Bank accounts of the family “to an offshore account, which is safe, before fraudulent accounts will be confiscated, otherwise it will lose all the money.”
To prove it, he sent Machel fake warrant for her arrest for drug trafficking and money laundering, which allegedly “will be used” if it does not show full cooperation.
“I went to the credit Union and transferred all of our money. We had certificates of Deposit, I cashed out, paying fines,” said Machel.
During the week she transferred to the swindler $ 150,000. Only after the scammer asked her to re-lay family house, the woman became suspicious and told everything to her husband.
“She said, “I gave it all that we have,” says Kyle. — I wanted to vomit. I felt it like a punch in the stomach, and I felt bad.”
“Someone asked me, “How could you be so stupid?” But at the time when I was going through this, it was very real,” said Machel.
Many people know that felt Machel. Senator Maine Susan Collins said that older people had lost nearly $ 38 million in favor of the crooks.
“With the aging of our population the situation will only worsen, she said. Often older people are embarrassed when they realize that they were robbed, and they are too ashamed to admit that they have lost their savings because of fraud. They should not be embarrassed. They have to report it.”
The Andersons say they will survive the loss of money, but not all people will be able to handle it.
“We don’t want anyone else went through this, said Machel. Many people since then, as it happened with us, got the calls, called us and said, “I just got a call from social security, what do I do?” And we say: “Hang up”.
28 Jan the Federal Bureau of investigation released a warning that scammers are now fake phone number to the FBI, so it looks like they are calling from the Agency. The scammers tell people that their social security number was blocked and to restore it, they should give them gift cards.
“These calls are fraudulent; no legitimate law enforcement officer will not demand cash or gift cards from members of the public,” said the FBI.
