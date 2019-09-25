Hangover acknowledged disease: how many will lose because of drinkers of the company’s employees in the United States
German courts have decided that a hangover is a disease. This was good news on the eve of the Oktoberfest. This writes Fox Business.
The Frankfurt judges made the decision after the plaintiffs stated that one company offers “shots of a hangover,” and powders, which should remove all symptoms of alcohol.
“Food product, it is not possible to ascribe any properties to prevent, treat diseases or to create the impression of such property,” — said in a statement.
But that decision could be bad news for businesses that can lose substantial amounts when employees miss work because they have a hangover.
According to the survey, and the Bureau of labor statistics of the United States, a hangover is detrimental to the profits of enterprises, leading to staggering financial losses in the amount of 41.8 billion dollars.
While large companies feel less the lack of workers, small businesses are more likely to suffer when workers use sick days to recover from a hangover.
On average companies pay around 355 dollars a year per employee suffering from a hangover, according to the Delphi study Health Group, most of the workers used one paid vacation per year and two sick days because they drank too much.
The amount of 355 dollars may seem small, but given that nearly 157 million American workers employed in 2018 (75 percent of whom said that left went to work with a hangover), over 41 billion dollars was spent on days when workers took sick leave due to hangovers.
The money spent on the salaries of employees who have taken sick leave due to hangovers, can cause damage to small businesses.
Company in Germany who are concerned that the new law will hurt their profitability. The study showed that even when workers were found that night, felt the effect of excessive alcohol consumption, and in the morning went to work, they were less productive — worked only five hours a day.
46.3% of workers pretending to work when they really didn’t do it, and almost 46% of the 1,000 respondents said they went to the bathroom too many times to cool off. Another 19% said they actually dozed off at work to ease a hangover.