Hangover disrupts brain function
The hangover is more dangerous for the Central nervous system than it may seem. In this condition disrupts the function of the brain, and can even be life-threatening, the scientists concluded.
Researchers from the University of Ulster tested the brain function of people in a state of hangover and came to a disappointing conclusion. Their project, writes the Daily Mail.
Experts have carried out a “naturalistic” study – found the volunteers at the pubs. Then these visitors to pubs and bars were excluded holders traumatic brain injury, pregnant women and persons suffering from drug or alcohol addiction and take any medicines.
The remainder of the volunteers took tests the day after get-togethers with drinks and within ten days sober. One evening, when people allowed themselves to relax, they had consumed alcohol in a quantity equivalent to about six mugs of beer or five glasses of wine. The average age of participants was 31 years.
The testing demonstrated a vivid picture of the violation of cognitive functions in volunteers.
“The results of the tests showed that the hangover people often forget the words, make mistakes in the texts, lose concentration, alertness, heightened anxiety, and also becoming too slow. In this condition is dangerous not only to drive but to cross the road, and even to solve everyday problems,” said the researchers.