“Happier”: Potapov spoke about life with Nastya Kamenskih after the wedding
Well-known producer and showman Potap no more hiding the relationship with his beloved Nastya Kamensky. To be Frank he was after the wedding. Alex Potapenko says that life together with Nastya radically changed him. The wife not only cares about our joint life, but encourages them to monitor their health, exercise, eat right and keep yourself in shape. Nastya changed some habits of her husband.
“Drink coffee. But now I drink de caf, decaf, with coconut milk and the sweetener. A complete healthy lifestyle. The young wife. It distracts me from the life that was turbulent, and rightly so. Began a new period of life, a new period of creativity. So romantic and very honest. The new album will be very lyrical, Frank, this album personal belongings. For example, the song about our relationship with Nastya to journalists, as we were hiding and wanted to tell the world that you love this woman. The album has a lot of romantic themes”, — said Potapov program “Sravi way” on the channel “Ukraine”.
He also said that Nastya is very comfortable and cozy home, she is an excellent cook and collects guests.
“Nastya is a great hostess. She is very great cook. Today is the day I had such — she woke me up, kissed, ran our dog to us, we lie a little bit. Because I have the whole week’s first morning this was. Made me Breakfast already made dinner. It is very good at preparing fish. Guests come to us, she cooks for all the guests, and they go on Nastiny grub” — said the rapper in category “Kava z pertsem”.
Potap appreciated to the erotic photo session of his wife and her bold photos in a swimsuit. But admitted that he is jealous when his wife takes part in the filming with other men.
“I’m a man confident. Not in themselves, in their love. And even I like it, I like her candid photos, photo shoots. I like that she likes. And as a man too. I know she’s a very beautiful woman. But this is my woman, I Wake up every morning. She’s even beautiful in the morning. Our relationship has changed for the better. From this I became more to act. From this balance the more I come to the program I was more open and happier person. I’m 100% happy”, — said Potapov.
New mood, feeling, Potapov expressed in art. He has released a new lyrical album and introduced the first song.
We will remind, Potap and Nastya for a long time hid their relationship and the wedding, which was celebrated in may in one of Kiev restaurants.
