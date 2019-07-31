Happiness love peace: the famous singer hinted at pregnancy (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer Natalka Karpa, who with her husband Evgeny Terekhov — the famous cyborg with a Titanium Jack will celebrate in September the third wedding anniversary, first hinted at the pregnancy. The artist does not hide the fact that she and her husband have been dreaming about children. Together they lead a healthy lifestyle, sharing the secrets of losing weight and cleansing the body.
Recently fans of Natasha began to notice that she’s made a remarkable recovery, covers the belly clothes and not showing pictures in slinky outfits.
In a scarlet dress that conceals the shape of a Carp appeared in the program “Ranok z with Ukraine”, becoming the star co-host Gregory Herman. In conversation with him, the singer open up and revealed some secrets of family life.
“The first of January we decided that we would start trying to build a relationship, and already on February 14 — Valentine’s Day he got on one knee, took a huge bouquet of roses, a ring, and said , “You are the woman, without which I can’t move on, marry me” — confessed Natalka Karpa.
Eugene premeditate all the parts and rigged it so that Natalia could not deny him.
“He approached this question as a very good psychologist, because I knew exactly where I cannot say no. He decided to do it during a huge concert — 5000 spectators in the hall and everyone just started cheering, shouting: “Bitter!”. Here and try to say “No”! So to this day we joke that he had me pinned to the wall,” — said the singer.
But the question Gregory Herman on the completion of the family, the actress has responded very veiled.
“Yes, I now often write: “Natasha, you better or you can be congratulated?”. But I will say one thing, I believe that the purpose of each women to be a mother. But you know, even the second momentik that happiness loves silence”, intrigued Natalka in the broadcast channel “Ukraine”. Fans of the actress have noticed that during the broadcast she often hand and touched the belly, as is usually done pregnant.
