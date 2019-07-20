Happy and tanned: Lily Rebrik with her husband on holiday in Turkey

July 20, 2019

Liliya Rebrik went on holiday to the sea — the TV presenter with her husband and children relaxing in Sunny Turkey, enjoy a swim in the sea and spending time together.

Счастливые и загорелые: Лилия Ребрик с мужем на отдыхе в Турции

Happy moments she enjoys sharing the joy with the fans, charming with a network of colorful frames with your favorite people. Especially the fans touches the photo with the babies Diane and Pauline.

A new picture of Liliya and Andrey showed unbridled happiness and tenderness, as well as a nice tan. Fun couple took a selfie, placing the camera bottom, wherein the rubric is on the back of the spouse and gently hugs him. They are posing in bathing suits and the contagious laugh at the camera.

“We” — briefly signed frame leading, accompanied by his signature hashtag Demak.

Subscribers bombarded the actress with a wave Milenij reviews, admiring a beautiful and fun family and praising them tan.

