Happy Felix: the cat is the hours spent in running the washing machine and survived
Cat hours spent in the washing machine and survived. The incident occurred last Wednesday in the us city of Maplewood (Minnesota), reports
As noted, the owner of the animal named Stephanie decided to wash linen. Without thinking, she launched a one-hour wash cycle and noticed that the drum curled up her cat Felix. The woman admitted that, apparently, at some point were distracted and did not notice the pet jumped into the washing machine.
An hour later, the American opened the drum and together with washed linen saw Felix. This discovery startled her, and she began hysterically crying and called for help his daughter. The animal suffered multiple injuries, he was taken immediately to the vet, who called the Felix as critical.
According to doctors, the cat managed to survive by some miracle. To rescue a pet, he was placed in an oxygen chamber. Some time later, the animal came to, his life now threatens nothing. Veterinarians believe that a cat that already had begun to eat, can fully recover in a month.
Mistress Felix said that every day they give oxygen chamber for almost a thousand dollars. To cover expenses, the woman launched a fundraiser on one of the crowdfunding platforms.
We will remind, in April in Australia six-month-old kitten named poppy was included in the washing machine and managed to survive.