“Happy hands”: a woman whose husband is a sadistic, cut off the brush, getting married

A resident of the city of Serpukhov near Moscow Margarita Gracheva, which in December 2017, the husband in a fit of jealousy cut off his hands, ready to tie the knot. The name of the new chosen girl prefers not to advertise, reports KP.
About the changes in his personal life Margarita Gracheva told in the book “Happy hands”, which was written in collaboration with his mother, journalist Inna Chaikinoi.
26-year-old Grachev immediately made a reservation that a career as a professional writer is not interested in her. The girl just wanted to openly tell people about their experiences, and to draw attention to the subject of domestic violence.
“I often write women who have experienced domestic violence, or people who have lost their hands, legs and try to find the strength to not break. I’m willing to give advice”, — said Grachev.
In one of the last chapters of Rita writes that in her life there was a Mr X. The girl had introduced her beloved mom, but his name did not disclose.
“While I don’t want to advertise it. Mom and I this man has introduced. He made me an offer, I accepted it. There will be a wedding. But not this year”, — said Grachev.
In addition, after injury Grachev took part in a revealing photo shoot to prove that her sexuality is not lost. And has posted pictures on his page on Instagram.
In the caption to the photo she said that after a terrible history with ex-husband admitted his unattractiveness, but then learned to “make this yourself”.
The newspaper reminds that the tragedy occurred in December 2017. While in the heat of passion, Dmitry Grachev drove his wife to the forest and cut off her brush, and then himself took her to the hospital. One hand was saved, and instead of the second set of modern bionic prosthesis.
The court sentenced the now ex-husband Gracheva to 14 years of strict regime colony. Now Rita is a single mom, raising two boys and dreams of having a daughter.
