Happy Lesya Nikityuk admired the Network of romantic imagery
The presenter did not miss the opportunity to show and slender shape
Popular TV presenter and showwomen Lesya Nikityuk always finds something to please their army of many thousands of followers on Instagram. Fans look forward to new posts and stories from Lady Le, excitedly discussing her “images of the day” and always noting the brand sense of humor the stars, all used to come with inherent positivity and enthusiasm. Fresh photos Les appeared before the fans in a romantic way together with a charming partner at the photo session – a horse named Peach.
Les holds the horse by the reins and pressed her. Showwomen – white top, exposing her flat tummy and loose pants with side pockets sand color. She smiles disarmingly at the camera and looks happy and satisfied.
“Les. Horse”, is briefly signed pictures Lady Le, simultaneously adding the hashtags: miminiska, nananana outlet, the horse a Peach.
Fans with interest at the footage, after which he left for teledive many warm words and sincere compliments.
“It’s always Sunny Lesja”, “What a beauty!”, “Cool photo! Super!”, “Lesya Ivanovna, you’re the bomb!”, “Lesyunya, you’re so romantic”, “Les! All the pictures are always cool! But this is just super!”, “A happy what! Directly shines!”, “Lesyunya! I love your smile. Be happy!”, “Les, you are very true on this fotografii!” celebrated followers.